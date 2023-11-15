Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.26 Billion Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,182,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Philip Morris International worth $1,256,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.