Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.46 Billion Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.20% of EOG Resources worth $1,463,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $147.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

