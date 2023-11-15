Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $716.58 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $716,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,171,000 after buying an additional 604,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

