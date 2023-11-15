Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 105,225 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,009,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 105,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $975,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.0 %

Starbucks stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.