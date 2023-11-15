Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,732,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.59. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

