China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.21 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

