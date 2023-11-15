Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Paychex worth $89,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

