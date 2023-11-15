Citigroup Inc. Buys 441,293 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,293 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Marvell Technology worth $124,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.61, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,653,840 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.