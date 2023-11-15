Citigroup Inc. Buys 86,480 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,480 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.38% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $98,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,233,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $535.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.96.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

