Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,173 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $96,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,352,000 after buying an additional 525,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.17 and a 200 day moving average of $187.68. The company has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.