Citigroup Inc. Purchases 247,525 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $93,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $183.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.58.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

