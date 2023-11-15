Citigroup Inc. Purchases 859,666 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 237.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $104,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,272,000 after buying an additional 2,382,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,955,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,419,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,008.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 698,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,271,000 after buying an additional 635,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

