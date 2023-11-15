Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,622 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.31% of Ferguson worth $110,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

