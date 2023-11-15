Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,360 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,360 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

