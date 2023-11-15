Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWL. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 155,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

