Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

