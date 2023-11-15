Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

