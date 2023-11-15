Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,600 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

