Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

