Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.82

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colruyt Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Colruyt Group
Colruyt Group Price Performance
Colruyt Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Colruyt Group
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.