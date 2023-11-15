Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,896 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Onto Innovation worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.95.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

