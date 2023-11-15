Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,166 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 8,325.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,587,579 shares in the company, valued at $158,757,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,665 shares of company stock valued at $17,595,968 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.00. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

