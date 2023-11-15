Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 598 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 134.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.18. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

