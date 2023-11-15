Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of AIT opened at $167.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.94 and a 12-month high of $167.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

