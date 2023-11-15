Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $801.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.52. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

