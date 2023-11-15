Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,748 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 2.7 %

OTIS stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

