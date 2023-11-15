Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 264 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $414.84 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.01 and a 200-day moving average of $393.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

