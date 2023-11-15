Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

