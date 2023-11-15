Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

