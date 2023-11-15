Comparing WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) and Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WaFd and Tri City Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WaFd alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaFd 23.51% 12.38% 1.16% Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WaFd pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tri City Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. WaFd pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tri City Bankshares pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WaFd has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. WaFd is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaFd $1.10 billion 1.63 $257.43 million $3.72 7.43 Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A N/A $1.08 11.15

This table compares WaFd and Tri City Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WaFd has higher revenue and earnings than Tri City Bankshares. WaFd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tri City Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WaFd and Tri City Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaFd 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tri City Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

WaFd presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.01%. Given WaFd’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WaFd is more favorable than Tri City Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of WaFd shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WaFd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tri City Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WaFd beats Tri City Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. The company was formerly known as Washington Federal, Inc. and changed its name to WaFd, Inc in September 2023. WaFd, Inc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Tri City Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto and home loans, construction and land loans, personal and business loans, commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, and small business loans. In addition, it offers credit and debits cards; and digital and telephone banking, refinancing, overdraft protection, reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, tax payments, and fraud prevention services. Tri City Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.