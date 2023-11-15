Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

TSE CMG opened at C$10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$4.94 and a 1 year high of C$10.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.90.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.