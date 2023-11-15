Contrasting Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Dassault Systèmes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $976.29 million 8.01 $58.97 million $0.22 32.14 Dassault Systèmes $5.97 billion 10.14 $981.43 million $0.84 53.92

Analyst Ratings

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Full Truck Alliance. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Full Truck Alliance and Dassault Systèmes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dassault Systèmes 0 4 2 0 2.33

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 21.26% 4.88% 4.48% Dassault Systèmes 17.76% 18.57% 9.67%

Risk and Volatility

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Full Truck Alliance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

