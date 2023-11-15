Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,463,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $331,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

