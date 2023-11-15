Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,294,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,229 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $131,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after acquiring an additional 208,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

