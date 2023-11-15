CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

