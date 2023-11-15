CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
