Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have received an average rating of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPG. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.17. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

