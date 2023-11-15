Critical Comparison: Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Power Co. of Canada and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Co. of Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $40.06, suggesting a potential upside of 54.86%. Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.09%. Given Power Co. of Canada’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Power Co. of Canada is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial N/A 15.09% 0.43%

Dividends

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Power Co. of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Power Co. of Canada pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jackson Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jackson Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Jackson Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A $2.72 9.51 Jackson Financial $14.55 billion 0.25 $5.70 billion $20.97 2.15

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Power Co. of Canada. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Co. of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Power Co. of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Jackson Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Power Co. of Canada on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services. It also provides employer-sponsored retirement plan, individual retirement account and drawdown, investment option, and education services, as well as taxable brokerage accounts; private keeping and administrative services; payout annuities, equity release mortgages, life bonds, mortgage, securities, pension, private equity, and financial services; and investment products, such as equity, fixed income, absolute return and alternative strategies, exchange traded funds, and trust funds. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is based in Montreal, Canada. Power Corporation of Canada operates as a subsidiary of Pansolo Holding Inc.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, warehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

