CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Up 25%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 735,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 364,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.82.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post 0.0228571 earnings per share for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

