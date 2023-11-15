CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Purchases £8,480 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,480 ($10,413.85).

CVC Income & Growth Stock Performance

LON:CVCE opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £958,272.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

CVC Income & Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

