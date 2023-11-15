Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Danaos has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaos to earn $29.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Danaos Stock Performance
NYSE:DAC opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday.
About Danaos
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.
