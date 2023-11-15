Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Danaos has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaos to earn $29.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE:DAC opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

