Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $630.17 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $328.87 and a 52-week high of $635.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

