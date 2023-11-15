DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Stock Position Lowered by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DHT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 84.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

