Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 424,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 430,004 shares.The stock last traded at $142.01 and had previously closed at $141.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Diageo

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

