Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 50,406 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $426,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.