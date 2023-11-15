Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 347,029 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of Valero Energy worth $483,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.