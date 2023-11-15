Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 38,808 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of American International Group worth $367,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

American International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

American International Group stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

