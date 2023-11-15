Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $335,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,853,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $92,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

