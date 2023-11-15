Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $352,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.36. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

