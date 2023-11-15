Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HP were worth $403,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

