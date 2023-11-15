Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $469,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

